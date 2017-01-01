NWS Forecast for Atlantic & the area, 1/1/2017

Weather

Today (New Year’s Day): Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as 5. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of rain, mixing with freezing rain after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Windy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.