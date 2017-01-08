NWS forecast for Atlantic, 1/8/2017 (updated 5:15-a.m.)

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as 5. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as 10. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between midnight and 5am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of freezing drizzle and sleet before 9am, then a slight chance of snow between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.