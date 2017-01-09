Missouri Valley takes title at Tri-Center Invite

Sports

Team Scores

1. Missouri Valley 204.0 2. Harlan 191.0 3. West Monona 159.0 4. Kuemper Catholic 146.5 5. Tri-Center 113.5 6. Lawton-Bronson 100.0 7. Treynor High School 97.0 8. Clarinda Academy 95.0 9. East Mills 55.0 10. St. Albert 54.0 11. Archbishop Bergan 44.0 12. Woodbine 42.0 13. Platteview 41.0 14. West Harrison 17.0 15. Junior Varsity 3.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Attkisson of Tri-Center

2nd Place – Benjamin Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic

3rd Place – Sam Kyle of Missouri Valley

4th Place – Ian Dinsmore of Treynor High School

5th Place – Nick De Monte of Platteview

1st Place Match

Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) 10-1, Fr. over Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) 20-4, Fr. (Fall 2:34).

3rd Place Match

Sam Kyle (Missouri Valley) 17-9, Fr. over Ian Dinsmore (Treynor High School) 9-9, Fr. (Fall 1:33).

5th Place Match

Nick De Monte (Platteview) 6-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – ETHAN LEMON of Harlan

2nd Place – Garrett Johnson of Platteview

3rd Place – E.J. Hildreth of West Monona

1st Place Match

ETHAN LEMON (Harlan) 12-4, Fr. over Garrett Johnson (Platteview) 7-3, Fr. (Dec 7-5).

3rd Place Match

E.J. Hildreth (West Monona) 13-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – BRANDON TREVINO of Harlan

2nd Place – Quinten Vogel of Missouri Valley

3rd Place – Ian Pinkelman of West Monona

4th Place – Austin Hulsing of Kuemper Catholic

5th Place – Tommy Duysen of Treynor High School

6th Place – Dillon Ferris of Lawton-Bronson

1st Place Match

BRANDON TREVINO (Harlan) 13-6, Sr. over Quinten Vogel (Missouri Valley) 14-12, So. (Fall 0:34).

3rd Place Match

Ian Pinkelman (West Monona) 5-2, So. over Austin Hulsing (Kuemper Catholic) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 2:24).

5th Place Match

Tommy Duysen (Treynor High School) 9-9, So. over Dillon Ferris (Lawton-Bronson) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Lange of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Dalton Rose of Clarinda Academy

3rd Place – WYATT OBRECHT of Harlan

4th Place – Collin Wiederin of Kuemper Catholic

5th Place – Nathan Carrigan of West Monona

6th Place – Seth Noel of St. Albert

1st Place Match

Connor Lange (Missouri Valley) 13-0, So. over Dalton Rose (Clarinda Academy) 18-4, Fr. (Fall 1:58).

3rd Place Match

WYATT OBRECHT (Harlan) 5-2, Fr. over Collin Wiederin (Kuemper Catholic) 11-8, Fr. (Fall 5:40).

5th Place Match

Nathan Carrigan (West Monona) 15-8, Fr. over Seth Noel (St. Albert) 4-14, Jr. (Fall 0:56).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Archbishop Bergan

2nd Place – Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center

3rd Place – Gabe Surles of Clarinda Academy

4th Place – Syler Haase of Missouri Valley

5th Place – Sean Pinkelman of West Monona

6th Place – LUCAS CARTER of Harlan

1st Place Match

Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 15-5, So. over Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) 10-4, Fr. (Dec 8-6).

3rd Place Match

Gabe Surles (Clarinda Academy) 3-1, Sr. over Syler Haase (Missouri Valley) 15-12, Jr. (Fall 1:44).

5th Place Match

Sean Pinkelman (West Monona) 16-7, So. over LUCAS CARTER (Harlan) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 2:40).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Marvin Hildreth of West Monona

2nd Place – Chase Reber of Treynor High School

3rd Place – Trever Nelson of Tri-Center

4th Place – OSCAR OLMOS of Harlan

5th Place – Ethan Walte of Clarinda Academy

6th Place – Jacobb Bowman of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Marvin Hildreth (West Monona) 16-2, Jr. over Chase Reber (Treynor High School) 14-3, Fr. (MD 10-0).

3rd Place Match

Trever Nelson (Tri-Center) 10-7, So. over OSCAR OLMOS (Harlan) 10-7, So. (Dec 12-10).

5th Place Match

Ethan Walte (Clarinda Academy) 6-7, Fr. over Jacobb Bowman (Missouri Valley) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 3:07).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tim Sibbel of Kuemper Catholic

2nd Place – Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson

3rd Place – Skeeter Bostwick of Missouri Valley

4th Place – Blake DeRocher of West Monona

5th Place – CARTER BENDORF of Harlan

6th Place – Chase Haas of Treynor High School

1st Place Match

Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) 25-1, Sr. over Austin Eilers (Lawton-Bronson) 18-2, Jr. (Dec 8-6).

3rd Place Match

Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley) 19-8, Jr. over Blake DeRocher (West Monona) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 3:02).

5th Place Match

CARTER BENDORF (Harlan) 4-10, Fr. over Chase Haas (Treynor High School) 3-4, Jr. (Fall 1:53).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Luke Stortenbecker of East Mills

2nd Place – Zak Hulsing of Kuemper Catholic

3rd Place – Wyatt Schoenherr of West Monona

4th Place – Jackson Dunning of St. Albert

5th Place – David Topete of Clarinda Academy

6th Place – Jeremy Miller of Tri-Center

1st Place Match

Luke Stortenbecker (East Mills) 14-3, Sr. over Zak Hulsing (Kuemper Catholic) 24-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Schoenherr (West Monona) 16-8, Jr. over Jackson Dunning (St. Albert) 11-10, Jr. (Fall 1:01).

5th Place Match

David Topete (Clarinda Academy) 12-11, So. over Jeremy Miller (Tri-Center) 8-9, Jr. (RULE).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nathan Haynes of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Tyler Paulson of Tri-Center

3rd Place – Grant Sanders of Kuemper Catholic

4th Place – Seth Watson of West Monona

5th Place – Nolan Hansen of East Mills

6th Place – Garret Dekker of Lawton-Bronson

1st Place Match

Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) 24-1, Jr. over Tyler Paulson (Tri-Center) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 4:37).

3rd Place Match

Grant Sanders (Kuemper Catholic) 13-9, Sr. over Seth Watson (West Monona) 13-9, So. (MD 12-1).

5th Place Match

Nolan Hansen (East Mills) 8-7, Jr. over Garret Dekker (Lawton-Bronson) 9-8, Jr. (RULE).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – JACOB WINGERT of Harlan

3rd Place – Ethan Villwok of Archbishop Bergan

4th Place – Justin Orton of West Harrison

5th Place – Wesley Hanson of West Monona

6th Place – James Haley of Clarinda Academy

1st Place Match

Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) 23-5, Fr. over JACOB WINGERT (Harlan) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 3:23).

3rd Place Match

Ethan Villwok (Archbishop Bergan) 4-2, Fr. over Justin Orton (West Harrison) 6-18, So. (Fall 4:59).

5th Place Match

Wesley Hanson (West Monona) 15-9, So. over James Haley (Clarinda Academy) 7-9, Sr. (Fall 3:52).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Gregory of Treynor High School

2nd Place – Lucas Lampe of Kuemper Catholic

3rd Place – NICK FOSS of Harlan

4th Place – Chris Darnold of East Mills

5th Place – Cody Feddersen of Lawton-Bronson

6th Place – Trevor Whited of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Sam Gregory (Treynor High School) 17-0, Sr. over Lucas Lampe (Kuemper Catholic) 21-3, Sr. (Fall 3:26).

3rd Place Match

NICK FOSS (Harlan) 17-3, Jr. over Chris Darnold (East Mills) 12-9, Fr. (Fall 1:01).

5th Place Match

Cody Feddersen (Lawton-Bronson) 12-14, So. over Trevor Whited (Missouri Valley) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Elijah Finn of St. Albert

2nd Place – Joey Wolf of Woodbine

3rd Place – Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson

4th Place – Nathan Becker of Kuemper Catholic

5th Place – JAMES ERLBACHER of Harlan

6th Place – Jayden Thief of Treynor High School

1st Place Match

Elijah Finn (St. Albert) 15-5, Sr. over Joey Wolf (Woodbine) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33).

3rd Place Match

Brandon Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 17-6, Sr. over Nathan Becker (Kuemper Catholic) 19-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

JAMES ERLBACHER (Harlan) 9-11, Sr. over Jayden Thief (Treynor High School) 7-6, Jr. (Fall 1:02).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tom Rief of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – AARON JOHANNSEN of Harlan

3rd Place – Hunter Davis of West Monona

4th Place – Hunter Stange of Tri-Center

5th Place – Walker Hollenbeck of Clarinda Academy

6th Place – Brennon Mauer of Treynor High School

1st Place Match

Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) 23-1, Jr. over AARON JOHANNSEN (Harlan) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:44).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Davis (West Monona) 14-8, Sr. over Hunter Stange (Tri-Center) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 0:34).

5th Place Match

Walker Hollenbeck (Clarinda Academy) 13-7, Jr. over Brennon Mauer (Treynor High School) 9-9, So. (Fall 3:27).