Missouri Valley takes title at Tri-Center Invite
January 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Team Scores
|1.
|Missouri Valley
|204.0
|2.
|Harlan
|191.0
|3.
|West Monona
|159.0
|4.
|Kuemper Catholic
|146.5
|5.
|Tri-Center
|113.5
|6.
|Lawton-Bronson
|100.0
|7.
|Treynor High School
|97.0
|8.
|Clarinda Academy
|95.0
|9.
|East Mills
|55.0
|10.
|St. Albert
|54.0
|11.
|Archbishop Bergan
|44.0
|12.
|Woodbine
|42.0
|13.
|Platteview
|41.0
|14.
|West Harrison
|17.0
|15.
|Junior Varsity
|3.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Attkisson of Tri-Center
2nd Place – Benjamin Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – Sam Kyle of Missouri Valley
4th Place – Ian Dinsmore of Treynor High School
5th Place – Nick De Monte of Platteview
1st Place Match
Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) 10-1, Fr. over Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) 20-4, Fr. (Fall 2:34).
3rd Place Match
Sam Kyle (Missouri Valley) 17-9, Fr. over Ian Dinsmore (Treynor High School) 9-9, Fr. (Fall 1:33).
5th Place Match
Nick De Monte (Platteview) 6-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – ETHAN LEMON of Harlan
2nd Place – Garrett Johnson of Platteview
3rd Place – E.J. Hildreth of West Monona
1st Place Match
ETHAN LEMON (Harlan) 12-4, Fr. over Garrett Johnson (Platteview) 7-3, Fr. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
E.J. Hildreth (West Monona) 13-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – BRANDON TREVINO of Harlan
2nd Place – Quinten Vogel of Missouri Valley
3rd Place – Ian Pinkelman of West Monona
4th Place – Austin Hulsing of Kuemper Catholic
5th Place – Tommy Duysen of Treynor High School
6th Place – Dillon Ferris of Lawton-Bronson
1st Place Match
BRANDON TREVINO (Harlan) 13-6, Sr. over Quinten Vogel (Missouri Valley) 14-12, So. (Fall 0:34).
3rd Place Match
Ian Pinkelman (West Monona) 5-2, So. over Austin Hulsing (Kuemper Catholic) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 2:24).
5th Place Match
Tommy Duysen (Treynor High School) 9-9, So. over Dillon Ferris (Lawton-Bronson) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Lange of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Dalton Rose of Clarinda Academy
3rd Place – WYATT OBRECHT of Harlan
4th Place – Collin Wiederin of Kuemper Catholic
5th Place – Nathan Carrigan of West Monona
6th Place – Seth Noel of St. Albert
1st Place Match
Connor Lange (Missouri Valley) 13-0, So. over Dalton Rose (Clarinda Academy) 18-4, Fr. (Fall 1:58).
3rd Place Match
WYATT OBRECHT (Harlan) 5-2, Fr. over Collin Wiederin (Kuemper Catholic) 11-8, Fr. (Fall 5:40).
5th Place Match
Nathan Carrigan (West Monona) 15-8, Fr. over Seth Noel (St. Albert) 4-14, Jr. (Fall 0:56).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Archbishop Bergan
2nd Place – Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center
3rd Place – Gabe Surles of Clarinda Academy
4th Place – Syler Haase of Missouri Valley
5th Place – Sean Pinkelman of West Monona
6th Place – LUCAS CARTER of Harlan
1st Place Match
Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 15-5, So. over Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) 10-4, Fr. (Dec 8-6).
3rd Place Match
Gabe Surles (Clarinda Academy) 3-1, Sr. over Syler Haase (Missouri Valley) 15-12, Jr. (Fall 1:44).
5th Place Match
Sean Pinkelman (West Monona) 16-7, So. over LUCAS CARTER (Harlan) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 2:40).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Marvin Hildreth of West Monona
2nd Place – Chase Reber of Treynor High School
3rd Place – Trever Nelson of Tri-Center
4th Place – OSCAR OLMOS of Harlan
5th Place – Ethan Walte of Clarinda Academy
6th Place – Jacobb Bowman of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Marvin Hildreth (West Monona) 16-2, Jr. over Chase Reber (Treynor High School) 14-3, Fr. (MD 10-0).
3rd Place Match
Trever Nelson (Tri-Center) 10-7, So. over OSCAR OLMOS (Harlan) 10-7, So. (Dec 12-10).
5th Place Match
Ethan Walte (Clarinda Academy) 6-7, Fr. over Jacobb Bowman (Missouri Valley) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 3:07).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tim Sibbel of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
3rd Place – Skeeter Bostwick of Missouri Valley
4th Place – Blake DeRocher of West Monona
5th Place – CARTER BENDORF of Harlan
6th Place – Chase Haas of Treynor High School
1st Place Match
Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) 25-1, Sr. over Austin Eilers (Lawton-Bronson) 18-2, Jr. (Dec 8-6).
3rd Place Match
Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley) 19-8, Jr. over Blake DeRocher (West Monona) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 3:02).
5th Place Match
CARTER BENDORF (Harlan) 4-10, Fr. over Chase Haas (Treynor High School) 3-4, Jr. (Fall 1:53).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Luke Stortenbecker of East Mills
2nd Place – Zak Hulsing of Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – Wyatt Schoenherr of West Monona
4th Place – Jackson Dunning of St. Albert
5th Place – David Topete of Clarinda Academy
6th Place – Jeremy Miller of Tri-Center
1st Place Match
Luke Stortenbecker (East Mills) 14-3, Sr. over Zak Hulsing (Kuemper Catholic) 24-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3).
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Schoenherr (West Monona) 16-8, Jr. over Jackson Dunning (St. Albert) 11-10, Jr. (Fall 1:01).
5th Place Match
David Topete (Clarinda Academy) 12-11, So. over Jeremy Miller (Tri-Center) 8-9, Jr. (RULE).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nathan Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Tyler Paulson of Tri-Center
3rd Place – Grant Sanders of Kuemper Catholic
4th Place – Seth Watson of West Monona
5th Place – Nolan Hansen of East Mills
6th Place – Garret Dekker of Lawton-Bronson
1st Place Match
Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) 24-1, Jr. over Tyler Paulson (Tri-Center) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 4:37).
3rd Place Match
Grant Sanders (Kuemper Catholic) 13-9, Sr. over Seth Watson (West Monona) 13-9, So. (MD 12-1).
5th Place Match
Nolan Hansen (East Mills) 8-7, Jr. over Garret Dekker (Lawton-Bronson) 9-8, Jr. (RULE).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – JACOB WINGERT of Harlan
3rd Place – Ethan Villwok of Archbishop Bergan
4th Place – Justin Orton of West Harrison
5th Place – Wesley Hanson of West Monona
6th Place – James Haley of Clarinda Academy
1st Place Match
Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) 23-5, Fr. over JACOB WINGERT (Harlan) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 3:23).
3rd Place Match
Ethan Villwok (Archbishop Bergan) 4-2, Fr. over Justin Orton (West Harrison) 6-18, So. (Fall 4:59).
5th Place Match
Wesley Hanson (West Monona) 15-9, So. over James Haley (Clarinda Academy) 7-9, Sr. (Fall 3:52).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sam Gregory of Treynor High School
2nd Place – Lucas Lampe of Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – NICK FOSS of Harlan
4th Place – Chris Darnold of East Mills
5th Place – Cody Feddersen of Lawton-Bronson
6th Place – Trevor Whited of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Sam Gregory (Treynor High School) 17-0, Sr. over Lucas Lampe (Kuemper Catholic) 21-3, Sr. (Fall 3:26).
3rd Place Match
NICK FOSS (Harlan) 17-3, Jr. over Chris Darnold (East Mills) 12-9, Fr. (Fall 1:01).
5th Place Match
Cody Feddersen (Lawton-Bronson) 12-14, So. over Trevor Whited (Missouri Valley) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Elijah Finn of St. Albert
2nd Place – Joey Wolf of Woodbine
3rd Place – Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson
4th Place – Nathan Becker of Kuemper Catholic
5th Place – JAMES ERLBACHER of Harlan
6th Place – Jayden Thief of Treynor High School
1st Place Match
Elijah Finn (St. Albert) 15-5, Sr. over Joey Wolf (Woodbine) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33).
3rd Place Match
Brandon Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 17-6, Sr. over Nathan Becker (Kuemper Catholic) 19-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
JAMES ERLBACHER (Harlan) 9-11, Sr. over Jayden Thief (Treynor High School) 7-6, Jr. (Fall 1:02).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tom Rief of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – AARON JOHANNSEN of Harlan
3rd Place – Hunter Davis of West Monona
4th Place – Hunter Stange of Tri-Center
5th Place – Walker Hollenbeck of Clarinda Academy
6th Place – Brennon Mauer of Treynor High School
1st Place Match
Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) 23-1, Jr. over AARON JOHANNSEN (Harlan) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:44).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Davis (West Monona) 14-8, Sr. over Hunter Stange (Tri-Center) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 0:34).
5th Place Match
Walker Hollenbeck (Clarinda Academy) 13-7, Jr. over Brennon Mauer (Treynor High School) 9-9, So. (Fall 3:27).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chris Calhoun of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place – Clay Kuhlman of Woodbine
3rd Place – Arron Olson of Missouri Valley
4th Place – DANIEL SOLL of Harlan
5th Place – Ethan Warren of Platteview
6th Place – Braden Schafer of Clarinda Academy
1st Place Match
Chris Calhoun (Lawton-Bronson) 11-7, Sr. over Clay Kuhlman (Woodbine) 10-11, Fr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) 16-10, So. over DANIEL SOLL (Harlan) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
5th Place Match
Ethan Warren (Platteview) 11-6, Jr. over Braden Schafer (Clarinda Academy) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:16).