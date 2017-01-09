Missouri Valley takes title at Tri-Center Invite

Sports

January 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks

Team Scores

1. Missouri Valley 204.0
2. Harlan 191.0
3. West Monona 159.0
4. Kuemper Catholic 146.5
5. Tri-Center 113.5
6. Lawton-Bronson 100.0
7. Treynor High School 97.0
8. Clarinda Academy 95.0
9. East Mills 55.0
10. St. Albert 54.0
11. Archbishop Bergan 44.0
12. Woodbine 42.0
13. Platteview 41.0
14. West Harrison 17.0
15. Junior Varsity 3.0

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Attkisson of Tri-Center
2nd Place – Benjamin Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – Sam Kyle of Missouri Valley
4th Place – Ian Dinsmore of Treynor High School
5th Place – Nick De Monte of Platteview
1st Place Match
Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) 10-1, Fr. over Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) 20-4, Fr. (Fall 2:34).
3rd Place Match
Sam Kyle (Missouri Valley) 17-9, Fr. over Ian Dinsmore (Treynor High School) 9-9, Fr. (Fall 1:33).
5th Place Match
Nick De Monte (Platteview) 6-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – ETHAN LEMON of Harlan
2nd Place – Garrett Johnson of Platteview
3rd Place – E.J. Hildreth of West Monona
1st Place Match
ETHAN LEMON (Harlan) 12-4, Fr. over Garrett Johnson (Platteview) 7-3, Fr. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
E.J. Hildreth (West Monona) 13-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – BRANDON TREVINO of Harlan
2nd Place – Quinten Vogel of Missouri Valley
3rd Place – Ian Pinkelman of West Monona
4th Place – Austin Hulsing of Kuemper Catholic
5th Place – Tommy Duysen of Treynor High School
6th Place – Dillon Ferris of Lawton-Bronson
1st Place Match
BRANDON TREVINO (Harlan) 13-6, Sr. over Quinten Vogel (Missouri Valley) 14-12, So. (Fall 0:34).
3rd Place Match
Ian Pinkelman (West Monona) 5-2, So. over Austin Hulsing (Kuemper Catholic) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 2:24).
5th Place Match
Tommy Duysen (Treynor High School) 9-9, So. over Dillon Ferris (Lawton-Bronson) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21).

126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Lange of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Dalton Rose of Clarinda Academy
3rd Place – WYATT OBRECHT of Harlan
4th Place – Collin Wiederin of Kuemper Catholic
5th Place – Nathan Carrigan of West Monona
6th Place – Seth Noel of St. Albert
1st Place Match
Connor Lange (Missouri Valley) 13-0, So. over Dalton Rose (Clarinda Academy) 18-4, Fr. (Fall 1:58).
3rd Place Match
WYATT OBRECHT (Harlan) 5-2, Fr. over Collin Wiederin (Kuemper Catholic) 11-8, Fr. (Fall 5:40).
5th Place Match
Nathan Carrigan (West Monona) 15-8, Fr. over Seth Noel (St. Albert) 4-14, Jr. (Fall 0:56).

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Archbishop Bergan
2nd Place – Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center
3rd Place – Gabe Surles of Clarinda Academy
4th Place – Syler Haase of Missouri Valley
5th Place – Sean Pinkelman of West Monona
6th Place – LUCAS CARTER of Harlan
1st Place Match
Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 15-5, So. over Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) 10-4, Fr. (Dec 8-6).
3rd Place Match
Gabe Surles (Clarinda Academy) 3-1, Sr. over Syler Haase (Missouri Valley) 15-12, Jr. (Fall 1:44).
5th Place Match
Sean Pinkelman (West Monona) 16-7, So. over LUCAS CARTER (Harlan) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 2:40).

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Marvin Hildreth of West Monona
2nd Place – Chase Reber of Treynor High School
3rd Place – Trever Nelson of Tri-Center
4th Place – OSCAR OLMOS of Harlan
5th Place – Ethan Walte of Clarinda Academy
6th Place – Jacobb Bowman of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Marvin Hildreth (West Monona) 16-2, Jr. over Chase Reber (Treynor High School) 14-3, Fr. (MD 10-0).
3rd Place Match
Trever Nelson (Tri-Center) 10-7, So. over OSCAR OLMOS (Harlan) 10-7, So. (Dec 12-10).
5th Place Match
Ethan Walte (Clarinda Academy) 6-7, Fr. over Jacobb Bowman (Missouri Valley) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 3:07).

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tim Sibbel of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
3rd Place – Skeeter Bostwick of Missouri Valley
4th Place – Blake DeRocher of West Monona
5th Place – CARTER BENDORF of Harlan
6th Place – Chase Haas of Treynor High School
1st Place Match
Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) 25-1, Sr. over Austin Eilers (Lawton-Bronson) 18-2, Jr. (Dec 8-6).
3rd Place Match
Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley) 19-8, Jr. over Blake DeRocher (West Monona) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 3:02).
5th Place Match
CARTER BENDORF (Harlan) 4-10, Fr. over Chase Haas (Treynor High School) 3-4, Jr. (Fall 1:53).

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Luke Stortenbecker of East Mills
2nd Place – Zak Hulsing of Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – Wyatt Schoenherr of West Monona
4th Place – Jackson Dunning of St. Albert
5th Place – David Topete of Clarinda Academy
6th Place – Jeremy Miller of Tri-Center
1st Place Match
Luke Stortenbecker (East Mills) 14-3, Sr. over Zak Hulsing (Kuemper Catholic) 24-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3).
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Schoenherr (West Monona) 16-8, Jr. over Jackson Dunning (St. Albert) 11-10, Jr. (Fall 1:01).
5th Place Match
David Topete (Clarinda Academy) 12-11, So. over Jeremy Miller (Tri-Center) 8-9, Jr. (RULE).

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nathan Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Tyler Paulson of Tri-Center
3rd Place – Grant Sanders of Kuemper Catholic
4th Place – Seth Watson of West Monona
5th Place – Nolan Hansen of East Mills
6th Place – Garret Dekker of Lawton-Bronson
1st Place Match
Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) 24-1, Jr. over Tyler Paulson (Tri-Center) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 4:37).
3rd Place Match
Grant Sanders (Kuemper Catholic) 13-9, Sr. over Seth Watson (West Monona) 13-9, So. (MD 12-1).
5th Place Match
Nolan Hansen (East Mills) 8-7, Jr. over Garret Dekker (Lawton-Bronson) 9-8, Jr. (RULE).

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – JACOB WINGERT of Harlan
3rd Place – Ethan Villwok of Archbishop Bergan
4th Place – Justin Orton of West Harrison
5th Place – Wesley Hanson of West Monona
6th Place – James Haley of Clarinda Academy
1st Place Match
Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) 23-5, Fr. over JACOB WINGERT (Harlan) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 3:23).
3rd Place Match
Ethan Villwok (Archbishop Bergan) 4-2, Fr. over Justin Orton (West Harrison) 6-18, So. (Fall 4:59).
5th Place Match
Wesley Hanson (West Monona) 15-9, So. over James Haley (Clarinda Academy) 7-9, Sr. (Fall 3:52).

182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sam Gregory of Treynor High School
2nd Place – Lucas Lampe of Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – NICK FOSS of Harlan
4th Place – Chris Darnold of East Mills
5th Place – Cody Feddersen of Lawton-Bronson
6th Place – Trevor Whited of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Sam Gregory (Treynor High School) 17-0, Sr. over Lucas Lampe (Kuemper Catholic) 21-3, Sr. (Fall 3:26).
3rd Place Match
NICK FOSS (Harlan) 17-3, Jr. over Chris Darnold (East Mills) 12-9, Fr. (Fall 1:01).
5th Place Match
Cody Feddersen (Lawton-Bronson) 12-14, So. over Trevor Whited (Missouri Valley) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29).

195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Elijah Finn of St. Albert
2nd Place – Joey Wolf of Woodbine
3rd Place – Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson
4th Place – Nathan Becker of Kuemper Catholic
5th Place – JAMES ERLBACHER of Harlan
6th Place – Jayden Thief of Treynor High School
1st Place Match
Elijah Finn (St. Albert) 15-5, Sr. over Joey Wolf (Woodbine) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33).
3rd Place Match
Brandon Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 17-6, Sr. over Nathan Becker (Kuemper Catholic) 19-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
JAMES ERLBACHER (Harlan) 9-11, Sr. over Jayden Thief (Treynor High School) 7-6, Jr. (Fall 1:02).

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tom Rief of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – AARON JOHANNSEN of Harlan
3rd Place – Hunter Davis of West Monona
4th Place – Hunter Stange of Tri-Center
5th Place – Walker Hollenbeck of Clarinda Academy
6th Place – Brennon Mauer of Treynor High School
1st Place Match
Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) 23-1, Jr. over AARON JOHANNSEN (Harlan) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:44).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Davis (West Monona) 14-8, Sr. over Hunter Stange (Tri-Center) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 0:34).
5th Place Match
Walker Hollenbeck (Clarinda Academy) 13-7, Jr. over Brennon Mauer (Treynor High School) 9-9, So. (Fall 3:27).

285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chris Calhoun of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place – Clay Kuhlman of Woodbine
3rd Place – Arron Olson of Missouri Valley
4th Place – DANIEL SOLL of Harlan
5th Place – Ethan Warren of Platteview
6th Place – Braden Schafer of Clarinda Academy
1st Place Match
Chris Calhoun (Lawton-Bronson) 11-7, Sr. over Clay Kuhlman (Woodbine) 10-11, Fr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) 16-10, So. over DANIEL SOLL (Harlan) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
5th Place Match
Ethan Warren (Platteview) 11-6, Jr. over Braden Schafer (Clarinda Academy) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:16).

 