MILDRED ELAINE WEDDUM, 89, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/6/17)

Obituaries

MILDRED ELAINE WEDDUM, 89, of Atlantic, died Monday, January 2nd, at Atlantic Specialty Care, in Atlantic. A Memorial service for MILDRED WEDDUM will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Jan. 6th, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home has the arrangements.

Visitation at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be from 10- until 11-a.m., Friday (prior to the service.

A Private family interment will take place at the Elk Horn Cemetery in Elk Horn.