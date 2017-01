News

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) – A Sioux City man has been imprisoned for setting a fire that injured at least 11 people in Eagle Grove. Court records say 21-year-old Luis Huerta-Valadez pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison. Police say the house fire started early in the morning on Aug. 9. Two police officers and one firefighter were among the 11 people taken to hospitals.