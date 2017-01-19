Man attends funeral of airport shooting victim from Council Bluffs

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who ran to help an Iowa couple during the deadly Florida airport shooting this month attended the funeral for the man who was killed. The Omaha World-Herald reports Mark Lea flew down from Minnesota to attend the Wednesday service at Council Bluffs’ Bayliss Park Chapel for 57-year-old Mike Oehme.

Lea says he found the couple while trying to aid the shooting victims at the airport. Mike and his wife Kari Oehme were both shot, but Kari is currently recovering from her wounds. Lea says he was tending to Kari’s wounds when he noticed Mike Oehme nearby with a head wound.

Oehme was one of five people killed in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6 when a gunman opened fire.