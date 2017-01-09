LINDSEY KAY CURTIS, 29, of Griswold (Svcs. Pending)
LINDSEY KAY CURTIS, 29, of Griswold, died Saturday, Jan. 7th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. Services for LINDSEY CURTIS are currently pending, with the Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home assisting the family.
LINDSEY CURTIS is survived by:
Her husband – Thomas.
Her son – Jaden, of Griswold.
Her father and step mother: Philip and Rose May, of Hastings (IA).
Her sister – Amber (Chris) Goranson, of Red Oak.
Her brothers – Mark May and friend Michelle Throp, of Missouri Valley; Jason (Mellisa) May, and Tim Thompson, all of Council Bluffs.
Her grandparents – Richard and Regina Brown of Hastings, Iowa
Her brother-in-law Christopher Curtis of Griswold; Her father-in-law Roger Curtis of Griswold; Mother-in-law Avis Bowers, of Griswold.
Many nieces, nephews and friends.