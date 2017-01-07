LAWRENCE “MAX” BATES, 80, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/12/17)

Obituaries

LAWRENCE “MAX” BATES, 80, of Atlantic, died Friday, Jan. 6th, at home. Memorial services for “MAX” BATES will be held 11-a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12th, at the 1st United Methodist Church, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be held after the service, Thursday, during a luncheon at the 1st UMC, in Atlantic.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

LAWRENCE “MAX” BATES is survived by:

His wife – Dorothy Bates, of Atlantic.

His sons – J. Michael Bates, of Omaha, & Jeffrey (Susan) Bates, of Papillion, NE.

His daughter – Sherri Schluter.

His sister – Betty Norton, of Grand Island, NE.

6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.