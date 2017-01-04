King seeks ‘swift’ ObamaCare repeal, advocates in Iowa defend the law

News

Tuesday was the first day of work for the NEW congress and Republican Congressman Steve King quickly filed a bill calling for the immediate repeal of the Affordable Care Act. King says it’s time for “swift action” on “ObamaCare” since Republicans now control both the House and Senate — and a Republican will be sworn as president on January 20th. Mike Tramontina, of Des Moines, has been a licensed navigator for three years — helping Iowans buy insurance through the government’s healthcare-dot-gov website. “I urge Iowa’s members of congress not to vote to repeal before they at least have an acceptable alternative,” Tramontina says.

Tramontina was among a handful of Iowans who spoke yesterday (Tuesday) at news conference in Des Moines that was organized by a group that supports the health care law. Tramontina suggests King and other “ObamaCare” opponents are misjudging public sentiment. “Many of the people who raised objections to the Affordable Care Act did so because they wanted more,” Tramontina says. “At least half of the people who don’t like the Affordable Care Act want more of the tax credits, want lower deductibles by law. They want provisions changed, such as the affordability measures.”

Mary Nelle Trefz, of the Iowa Child and Family Policy Center says a recent analysis by a Washington, D.C. think tank suggests 230-thousand Iowans could lose health coverage if the law is repealed. “That’s more than the population of the city of Des Moines (who) would have coverage and lose it,” she says.

Sixty-three-year-old Claudia Hawkins, a certified credit counselor from West Des Moines, says it is “just irresponsible” to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a plan to replace it. “Is this where we’ve come as a country, where we’re not concerned about our neighbors?” she asked.

Mike Draper, a small businessman who’s part of the Iowa Main Street Alliance, says it’s “no coincidence” many Republicans are talking about a repeal that wouldn’t take effect until 2019 — because members of congress stand for reelection in 2018. “They know that if they scuttle the entire thing, that the shock to the system would be so great that people wouldn’t want that either,” Draper says.

Draper says to repeal the law now, “just when it’s beginning to work,” would be a “blow to small businesses.” Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement late Tuesday, saying “Obamacare over-promised and under-delivered” and is “collapsing.” Grassley indicated he’ll support efforts to limit medical malpractice lawsuits and let people purchase insurance across state lines as ways to reduce costs.

(Radio Iowa)