JERRY HOLLIDAY, 79, of Atlantic (Svcs. at a later date)

Obituaries

JERRY HOLLIDAY, 79, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Jan. 15th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital. Cremation has taken place, per his wishes, and Celebration of Life Memorial services for JERRY HOLLIDAY will be held at a later date. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.RolandFuneralService.com.

JERRY HOLLIDAY is survived by:

His wife – June Holliday, of Atlantic.