Iowa loses pair of assistants on offense

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says two offensive assistant coaches won’t return next season. Ferentz announced Thursday that wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy and running backs/special teams coach Chris White will be leaving the program.

Hawkeyes receivers struggled mightily in 2016, leaving Iowa with one of the worst passing attacks in the country. Though the Hawkeyes ran the ball well last season, the moves allow new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to handpick who he’ll be working with.

Iowa has three vacancies to fill on offense following Greg Davis’ retirement last week. The Hawkeyes could fill one of those openings with a quarterbacks coach. Kennedy and White both joined the program in 2013.