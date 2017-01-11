Iowa early News Headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 11th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prominent lottery official who was stripped of power after a subordinate allegedly carried out a years’long jackpot-rigging scheme received a $284,000 severance payment. A recent tax filing shows the Multi-State Lottery Association made the payment to its longtime executive director Chuck Strutt as part of a “voluntary termination agreement” signed March 31. Strutt says he agreed to leave the association to help it move on after the alleged fraud by employee Eddie Tipton.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Terry Branstad says his priorities for the new Iowa Legislature will include removing state funding for Planned Parenthood and prohibiting public workers from bargaining for their health insurance. Branstad highlighted his plans Tuesday during his annual Condition of the State address. Branstad says he supports redirecting funding toward organizations that don’t perform abortions, though no state taxpayer money is currently used on abortions.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An aide to Gov. Terry Branstad says he generally supports legislation by Senate Republicans that would create a state program for distributing family planning money and excludes funding for Planned Parenthood. Ben Hammes, a spokesman for Branstad, confirmed Tuesday that Branstad supports a state-run program that directs family planning money to organizations that do not perform abortions. Such a program is referenced in a bill filed Monday by Senate Republicans.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An unexpected $2 million generated by the sale of tax credits will enable Scott Community College to add features to a planned downtown Davenport campus, including a community room, more science lab space and space for a virtual reality program. The Quad-City Times reports interest from U.S. Bank increased the amount of money expected to be raised through tax credits from $4 million to nearly $6.4 million. The total cost of the project is now $30 million.