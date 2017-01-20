High School Wrestling Scoreboard Thursday 1/19/2017

Sports

Double Dual at Glenwood

The Atlantic/CAM wrestling team picked up two Hawkeye Ten dual wins on Thursday night in Glenwood. Atlantic is now 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.

The Trojans were led by two-win nights from Aybren Moore at 106, Kole Hansen at 113, Carter Cox at 120, Drake Roller at 170 and John McConkey at 285.

Atlantic 66 Clarinda 11

Atlantic 42 Glenwood 30

Glenwood 54 Clarinda 25

Quad at Harlan

AHSTW 42 Kuemper Catholic 26

Harlan 42 AHSTW 38

Harlan 52 Kuemper Catholic 24

Red Oak 45 AHSTW 19

Red Oak 51 Harlan 29

Red Oak 48 Kuemper Catholic 30

Double Dual at Shenandoah

Creston Orient-Macksburg 59 Shenandoah 15

Creston Orient-Macksburg 84 Denison-Schleswig 0

Shenandoah 48 Denison-Schleswig 15

Quad at Treynor

Treynor 48 St. Albert 28

Treynor 43 Woodbine 42 (criteria)

Underwood 42 St. Albert 33

Underwood 39 Treynor 36

Underwood 46 Woodbine 36

Woodbine 48 St. Albert 21