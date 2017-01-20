High School Wrestling Scoreboard Thursday 1/19/2017
January 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Double Dual at Glenwood
The Atlantic/CAM wrestling team picked up two Hawkeye Ten dual wins on Thursday night in Glenwood. Atlantic is now 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
The Trojans were led by two-win nights from Aybren Moore at 106, Kole Hansen at 113, Carter Cox at 120, Drake Roller at 170 and John McConkey at 285.
Atlantic 66 Clarinda 11
Atlantic 42 Glenwood 30
Glenwood 54 Clarinda 25
Quad at Harlan
AHSTW 42 Kuemper Catholic 26
Harlan 42 AHSTW 38
Harlan 52 Kuemper Catholic 24
Red Oak 45 AHSTW 19
Red Oak 51 Harlan 29
Red Oak 48 Kuemper Catholic 30
Double Dual at Shenandoah
Creston Orient-Macksburg 59 Shenandoah 15
Creston Orient-Macksburg 84 Denison-Schleswig 0
Shenandoah 48 Denison-Schleswig 15
Quad at Treynor
Treynor 48 St. Albert 28
Treynor 43 Woodbine 42 (criteria)
Underwood 42 St. Albert 33
Underwood 39 Treynor 36
Underwood 46 Woodbine 36
Woodbine 48 St. Albert 21