Greenfield woman escapes injury in Wed. morning crash

News

Sheriff’s officials in Union County say no injuries were reported following an accident at around 7-a.m. today (Wednesday), on Highway 25. 32-year old Jessica Lynn Daluz, of Greenfield, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang southbound near Creston, and rounding a curve, when, due to frost on the road, the car went out of control and into the east ditch, where it struck a fence. Damage to the car amounted to $2,500, while the fence, owned by a man from Creston, sustained about $500 damage. No citations were issued.