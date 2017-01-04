Free tax prep. service offered in Shelby County

News

Free tax preparation services will be available in Shelby County for low and moderate income taxpayers as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. For more information or to make an appointment call on or after January 9th to 712-755-3104. Call between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. After an appointment is scheduled the taxpayer will receive a confirmation letter explaining what to bring to the appointment.

The VITA program is open to Iowa residents with adjusted gross income below $57,000. Tax preparation services will be provided by IRS trained and certified local volunteers who utilize the Tax Slayer software to complete returns. Most returns will be electronically filed and to speed up the refund process participants are encouraged to have a savings or bank account, although it is not required. Taxpayers can have refunds deposited into more than one account and also purchase Series I US Savings Bonds.

Only Basic Federal, Iowa and nearby state returns will be processed. The program does not prepare Schedules or Forms related to Business profit/loss (except Schedule C-EZ or C with business expenses under $10,000), Capital gains/losses, Farm or rental income, Employee business expenses, or Moving expenses. A professional tax preparer should be consulted for those services.

In Shelby County the VITA program is a joint effort of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and The Iowa Center for Economic Success. The program is financially supported by the Internal Revenue Service and the Iowa Department of Human Services. For more information about the program contact the Shelby County Extension Office at 712-755-3104.