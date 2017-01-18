Exira-EHK School Board meeting review

News

Members of the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton School Board, Tuesday night held their regular monthly meeting that was delayed by one-day due to the weather. Superintendent Trevor Miller told KJAN News they discussed their facilities the hiring of a professional firm to examine the facilities. (Click on the left side of the audio bar to listen)

They also discussed District Building Alignment.

And, Mr. Miller said the District will host a sub-District FFA contest Feb. 8th, where 13 different schools and some 250 students will be at the district’s buildings during competitions. That means a 2:30-p.m. early dismissal in-time for the 2:45 arrival of the other teams.

The Board also discussed a possible, out-of-country FFA trip by one of the Exira-EHK Students.

Miller said also, they’re moving forward with refinancing their bonds by signing an engagement letter with Piper-Jaffray determine if there’s any benefit to refinancing, as far as savings is concerned.