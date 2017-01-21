Exira-EHK falls to Johnson-Brock NE in MAC Shootout make-up game

Sports

The Johnson-Brock Eagles travelled to Elk Horn to face the Exira-EHK Spartans on Saturday afternoon in a game that was rescheduled after weather cancelled their meeting at the MAC Shootout in Council Bluffs. After a slow start the Eagles used a strong second and third quarters to pull away and beat the Spartans 73-61. Exira-EHK got off to an early lead and had a four point advantage after one but the Eagles would roar back with a three point barrage in the second quarter to lead by as many as nine before the Spartans inched closer at the half 37-34. Johnson-Brock then outscored the Spartans 17-10 in the third quarter to give them a comfortable lead down the stretch.

The game was originally scheduled to be played as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout in Council Bluffs but icy weather forced the cancellation of the end of that event. The two schools worked out the make-up meeting.

Ty Hahn led Johsnon-Brock with 23 points and Trey Stutheit dropped in 14 for the Eagles. They came into the game 9-4 on the season and of course the cross-state battle doesn’t impact either teams records for state purposes.

The Spartans were led by Sophomore guard Cole Burmeister with 20 points and Senior Drew Buckholdt had 15. The Spartans record coming into the meeting was 10-3. The Spartans will next face CAM at home on Monday.