EDWIN H. JENSEN, 67, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/20/17)

Obituaries

EDWIN H. JENSEN, 67, of Atlantic, died Jan. 10th, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Memorial services for EDWIN H. JENSEN will be held 3-p.m. Friday, Jan. 20th, at the Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.

There is no visitation.

EDWIN H. JENSEN is survived by:

His wife – Edwina Jensen, of Atlantic.

His daughters – Gina (Dave) Wesson, of Omaha; Tammy Kirk, of Griswold, & Becky (Aaron) Brandwein, of Springfield, MO.

His brother – Gary (Elaine) Jensen, of Atlantic.