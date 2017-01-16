EDWIN H. JENSEN, 67, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/20/17)
January 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
EDWIN H. JENSEN, 67, of Atlantic, died Jan. 10th, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Memorial services for EDWIN H. JENSEN will be held 3-p.m. Friday, Jan. 20th, at the Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
There is no visitation.
EDWIN H. JENSEN is survived by:
His wife – Edwina Jensen, of Atlantic.
His daughters – Gina (Dave) Wesson, of Omaha; Tammy Kirk, of Griswold, & Becky (Aaron) Brandwein, of Springfield, MO.
His brother – Gary (Elaine) Jensen, of Atlantic.