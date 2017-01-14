EDWIN CHARLES HAAG, 96, of Casey (Svcs. 1/17/2017)
EDWIN CHARLES HAAG, 96, of Casey died Thursday, January 12th at Caring Acres in Anita. Graveside services for EDWIN HAAG will be held Tuesday, January 17th at 2:30pm in the Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17th from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
EDWIN HAAG is survived by:
Son: Edwin Charles (Celia) Haag of Vinton.
Daughter: Connie (Jim) Anderson of Pleasant Hill.
13 Grandchildren