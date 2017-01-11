Drug, assault and theft-related arrests reported in Creston

News

Creston Police, Tuesday, arrested three people on separate assault, drug and theft charges. 23-year old Michael Cox, of Creston, was arrested at around 11-p.m., for Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. His bond at the Union County Jail, was set at $2,000.

45-year old Karen Broadsack, of Creston, was arrested at around 10:30-p.m., for Theft in the 3rd Degree. She was later released on $2,000 bond.

And, 40-year old Shelby Weis, of Creston, was arrested at around 10:05-p.m. Tuesday, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st offense. She was later released from custody on $1,000 bond.