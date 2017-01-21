DOLORES CARMELITE KAUFMAN, 91, of Harlan (Svcs. 1/23/17)

Obituaries

DOLORES CARMELITE KAUFMAN, 91, of Harlan, died Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan. A Mass of Christian Burial for DOLORES KAUFMAN will be held 11-a.m. Monday, Jan. 23rd, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 5-until 8-p.m., with a Wake service to begin at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery at Westphalia.

DOLORES KAUFMAN is survived by:

Her daughters – Jacqueline Coenen, of Overland Park, KS., & Gwendolyn Kaufman, of Harlan.

Her sons – Robert Kaufman, of Earling, and Curtis Kaufman, of Glenwood.

10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way, and her sisters-in-law: Helen Blum, of Harlan & Ethel Blum, of Omaha.