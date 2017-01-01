Dec. 2016 Weather Data for Atlantic

Weather

Here are the weather stats for Atlantic as we end December and enter January: The Average High temperature in December (recorded at the KJAN Studios, the official National Weather Service site for Atlantic), was 33.9 degrees, which was one-degree warmer than the normal, average high for the month. The average Low was 14.1, which was slightly cooler than the norm of 14.4. The warmest day was on Dec. 25th, when we reached 53 degrees. The low was -17 on the 17th.

Precipitation for the month (melted snow, and rain) amounted to 1.35 inches, which was greater than the 1.11″ average. Snowfall for the month was 1.6 inches. Looking ahead to January, the normal High for the month averages out to 29 degrees, while the normal Low is 19. Precipitation in January usually amounts to just under an inch (.84″).

Total precipitation for 2016 in Atlantic amounted to 42.75 inches. The normal annual precipitation is 34.94.”