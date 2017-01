Obituaries

DARLYS CREES, 61, of Lansing (IA & formerly of Greenfield), died Friday, Janury 20th, at the Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Funeral services for DARLYS CREES are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield.

