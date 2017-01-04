Creston Police report (1/4/17)

News

The Creston Police Department reports a Creston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. 25-year old Nathan Vicker was taken into custody on a Union County warrant for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. Vicker, who was already being held at the jail, remains there on $1,300 bond.

And, a Creston woman was cited Tuesday morning for Allowing an Animal to Run At Large. 32-year old Sara Bagby was released on a Promise to Appear later, in court.