Obituaries

CLIFTON CHARLES MOORE, 56, of Casey, died Friday, Jan. 20th, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Cremation will take place, and a private family service for CLIFTON MOORE will be held at a later date. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair has the arrangements.

