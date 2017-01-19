Clarinda Police investigate hit & run property damage incident at Clarinda Cemetery

News

Police in Clarinda are investigating a hit-and-run property damage incident that took place at the Clarinda Cemetery. Police Chief Keith Brothers says at around 5-a.m. today (Thursday), Officers discovered several cemetery monuments had been damaged at the Clarinda Cemetery, located on the north side of Clarinda.

An investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox had entered the cemetery at the 16th & Walnut Street entrance, careened out of control on one of the access roads, striking several monuments causing an estimated $20,000 in damages to the monuments and totaling the Chevrolet Equinox with an estimated worth of $5,000.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox left the scene of the accident on foot. The accident remains under investigation and officers are pursuing numerous leads and collecting evidence at the accident scene in an attempt to identify and locate the driver.