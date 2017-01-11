Cass County Supervisors approve Zoning Change for ethanol plant area

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday, approved a change in zoning classification for several small parcels from the current General Agricultural, to a Light Industrial District, with regard to the Elite Octane ethanol plant project. Zoning Commissioner Rich Hansen said the Zoning Commission met last week, and recommended the Supervisors approve the change.

The Supervisors also received an update from County Engineer Charlie Bechtol, on the various County bridge projects, some of which, as you might expect, have not seen much progress, due to the weather, but others of which are almost finished. Charlie said four bridge projects have been completed by Massena. He said work continues by A-M Cohron, on a $650,000 bridge project [Bridge #134] near Massena. The end caps are expected to be poured this week.

Bridge #115 in the northern part of the County is under design. Bridge #123 is another A.M. Cohron project that should be done in about three weeks. Bridge #17 is being built by Cunningham-Reis. The old bridge was closed and removed. And, bridge #16 is finished. Bechtol says the Murphy Bridge on the Cass County line in the north is closed. The deck has been poured, but concrete railings still need to be installed. That bridge therefore, is still closed to the public.

And, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon informed the Board about some meetings and events coming up in the next few months. He said Storm Spotter Training will be held for members of the public who are interested, at the Cass County Courthouse on March 8th. The event takes place at 7-p.m. in the Courthouse Courtroom. And, on March 30th and 31st, the “Every 15 minutes” program will be held at the Atlantic High School and, in-part, at the hospital and Cass County Courthouse.

The program teaches students, through a mock accident, about the consequences of impaired driving, and provides emergency responders and law enforcement with an excellent training opportunity. The “accident, trial and sentencing” takes place the first day of the event, with a seminar on what the students take away from the experience taking place the second day.