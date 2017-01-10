Branstad outlines 2017 policy plans, including crackdown on texting while driving

News

Governor Terry Branstad is delivering/has delivered what is likely his final “Condition of the State” address to lawmakers today (Tuesday). Branstad has also delivered documents to lawmakers that outline 110-million dollars in proposed cuts to the current year’s state budget along with policy priorities, like developing new standards for computer courses in Iowa’s K-through-12 schools.

Schools would not be REQUIRED to adopt the new guidelines for computer science classes, but the governor’s recommending that the state hire a consultant to draw up new standards for computer courses. The governor’s chief of staff says Branstad’s policy plans are geared to build on the new dynamics and new expectations in the legislature now that Republicans are fully in control.

Branstad’s call for “smaller, smarter government” is targeted toward state boards and commissions. Some may be merged. Others eliminated or their regulatory powers will be reduced. Branstad’s also calling on legislators to address the spike in traffic fatalities. He’s asked for enhanced penalties for drivers caught texting behind the wheel, plus new 24/7 state monitoring of habitual drunken drivers.

(Radio Iowa)