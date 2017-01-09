Audubon hosts Orient-Macksburg in Boys Hoops tonight on KJAN

Sports

The Audubon Wheelers play host to the Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs in Boys Basketball tonight and we’ll have coverage on KJAN. The Wheelers come in with a record of 5-3 while the Bulldogs are 4-6 on the season.

Audubon is led by Tate Killeen who is averaging 21 points per game. Josh Lange is averaging 13 points and Tyler Reibhoff 12 points per outing as well for the Wheelers. The Bulldogs have been led by Dylan Nichols and Noah Nichols averaging 22 and 16 points per game respectively.

Tip-off is set for 7:30pm at Audubon High School. Chris Parks will have the call on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com, and on the KJAN mobile app. You can also catch live streaming video on KJANTV.