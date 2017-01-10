Audit report released on Cass County Environmental Control Agency

News

Officials with the Cass County Landfill and Recycling Center report an auditing firm has released an audit report on the Cass County Environmental Control Agency (Landfill/Recycling Center). Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. PC says the Agency had total revenues of $961,409 for the Fiscal Year that ended June 30th, 2016. The revenues include solid waste fees of $905,858 and recyclables fees of $44,567.

Agency expenses totaled just over $1-million ($1,009,898). Expenses included $70,522 for administration, $166,895 for recycling, and $170,407 for cover, compacting and scale expense, as well as $118, 700 for closure and post-closure costs. In addition, the Agency expended $28, 382 for the purchase of equipment and $186, 025 to service existing debt.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State, and the Cass County Environmental Control Agency.