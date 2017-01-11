Atlantic rides huge third quarter to win at Glenwood in Boys hoops

Sports

The Atlantic Trojans came up with a huge third quarter and picked up a big Hawkeye Ten road win on Tuesday night at Glenwood in Boys basketball 68-62. The Trojans got off to a bit of a slow start against the Rams as Nate Mohr hit a couple of threes early but Atlantic never rattled. The Trojans trailed by two at the end of the first quarter and four at half. Then Atlantic lit up the scoreboard for 28 points in the third quarter to take a 59-45 lead into the final period where they did enough to hang on. Atlantic Head Coach Alan Jenkins was proud of the way his team handled themselves throughout the game.

Senior leader Garrett Franken only had four points in the first half but found a number of ways to impact the game before erupting for 12 points in the big third quarter run. Coach Jenkins was proud of the way Franken eased himself into scoring and not forcing anything. He also said the difference was Franken and Scott Leonard’s rebounding effort throughout.

Franken said he knew it was going to be an intense atmosphere and all the rebounding work in practice paid off.

Franken finished with 21 points on the night. Scott Leonard had another huge game on the block for Atlantic and dropped in 22 points to lead the team. Atlantic is now 5-1 in the conference and 8-3 overall. The Trojans will now prepare for a big home game on Friday against league leading Lewis Central.

Nate Mohr led all scorers on the night with 32 points for the Rams. Glenwood falls to 2-3 in the conference and 5-4 overall. The Rams next travel to St. Albert on Friday.