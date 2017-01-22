Area boys/girls basketball scores from Saturday, 1/21/17
January 22nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 74, Treynor 51
CAM, Anita 68, West Central Valley, Stuart 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Omaha Northwest, Neb. 46
Creston 64, Winterset 52
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 88, Harlan 79
Logan-Magnolia 72, West Monona, Onawa 33
Shenandoah 68, Panorama, Panora 50
Sioux City, North 76, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47
|Bluegrass ConferenceTournament
|First Round
Lamoni 56, Diagonal 40
Moravia 68, Iowa Christian Academy 50
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 76, Moulton-Udell 36
Seymour 68, Orient-Macksburg 56
Twin Cedars, Bussey 71, Melcher-Dallas 33
|Corner Conference Tournament
|Third Place
East Mills 43, Sidney 33
|Championship
Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Stanton 69, OT
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAM, Anita 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 39
Creston 50, Clarke, Osceola 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63
Sioux City, North 51, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
Treynor 76, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62
Westwood, Sloan 94, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
|Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
|First Round
Whiting 48, Parkview Christian, Neb. 19