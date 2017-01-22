Area boys/girls basketball scores from Saturday, 1/21/17

January 22nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 74, Treynor 51

CAM, Anita 68, West Central Valley, Stuart 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Omaha Northwest, Neb. 46

Creston 64, Winterset 52

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 88, Harlan 79

Logan-Magnolia 72, West Monona, Onawa 33

Shenandoah 68, Panorama, Panora 50

Sioux City, North 76, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47

Bluegrass ConferenceTournament
First Round

Lamoni 56, Diagonal 40

Moravia 68, Iowa Christian Academy 50

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 76, Moulton-Udell 36

Seymour 68, Orient-Macksburg 56

Twin Cedars, Bussey 71, Melcher-Dallas 33

Corner Conference Tournament
Third Place

East Mills 43, Sidney 33

Championship

Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Stanton 69, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CAM, Anita 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 39

Creston 50, Clarke, Osceola 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63

Sioux City, North 51, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

Treynor 76, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62

Westwood, Sloan 94, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
First Round

Whiting 48, Parkview Christian, Neb. 19