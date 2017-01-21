Area boys basketball scores from Friday, 1/20/17

Sports

January 21st, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Audubon 54

ADM, Adel 70, Ballard 59

Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 45

Atlantic 69, Clarinda 29

Bondurant Farrar 75, Carroll 70, OT

Boone 68, Winterset 52

Central Decatur, Leon 68, Nodaway Valley 41

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Earlham 70, Ogden 61

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63

Glenwood 68, Shenandoah 34

Harlan 79, Red Oak 56

IKM-Manning 80, Tri-Center, Neola 48

Interstate 35,Truro 59, Bedford 31

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Denison-Schleswig 37

Lenox 70, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46

Lewis Central 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside, Oakland 28

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 66, Westwood, Sloan 38

Missouri Valley 52, Griswold 29

Orient-Macksburg 70, Seymour 67

Paton-Churdan 62, Charter Oak-Ute 52

Pleasantville 72, East Union, Afton 62

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Creston 74

Underwood 58, Treynor 41

Wayne, Corydon 55, Mount Ayr 53

West Central Valley, Stuart 64, Madrid 57

West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60