Adair County Board of Supervisors to meet this morning (1/17)

The Board of Supervisors in Adair County will hold their regular weekly meeting this (Tuesday) morning, in Greenfield, beginning at 9-a.m. During their session at the Courthouse, the Adair County Supervisors will act on: a Grand River Trustee resignation; a Fiscal Year 2016 Audit Representation letter; the awarding of a Farm-to-Market granular surfacing contract, and Conservation correspondence.

County Treasurer Brenda Wallace will present her semi-annual report to the Board, and Teva Dawson will talk about the North- and Middle River watersheds. The Adair County Supervisors will conclude their meeting with a Budget work session.