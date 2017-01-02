2 injured in Montgomery County collision Thursday afternoon

News

Two people were injured during accident Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The Sheriff’s Department says a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 22-year old Jordan James Vrba, of Red Oak, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 34 and G Avenue, waiting to turn left. A 2003 Ford driven by 55-year old Janet Spicer, of Emerson, was traveling westbound. Spicer didn’t see the taillights of the pickup due to dense fog in the area, and dirt and mud on the pickup’s taillight lenses. Her car rear-ended the pickup at around 2:40-p.m.

Spicer suffered possible/unknown injuries, and was transported by Red Oak Rescue to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Vrba suffered suspected serious or incapacitating injuries, and was also transported by Red Oak Rescue to the hospital.

Damage from the collision amounted to $10,500. No citations were issued.