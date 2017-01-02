2 from Red Oak arrested for Harboring a runaway

News

A man and woman from Montgomery County were arrested Tuesday night for Harboring a 15-year old female runaway, against the will of the juveniles’ parents. Red Oak Police say 45-year old Billy Joe Miflin and 19-year old Dakota Lynn Giroeux, both of Red Oak, were arrested at around 7-p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of E. Joy Street. Miflin and Giroeux were being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond, each.