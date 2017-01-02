2 arrested in Council Bluffs in connection w/cab driver robbery

News

Police in Council Bluffs have arrested two people in connection with the robbery early this (Thursday) morning, of a cab driver. 23-year old Jessie Caballero, of Council Bluffs, and 36-year old Victor Garcia, of Omaha, were arrested at a residence located in the 200 block of 16th Avenue in Council Bluffs, and are currently in custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Both face charges of with Robbery 3rd Degree and Interference with Official Acts.

Their arrests followed an investigation that began with a report at around 5:45-a.m., of a robbery in the 1600 block Harry Langdon Blvd. Upon arrival officers located the victim, 64-year old Donald Vanderwerf, of Omaha, who is a cab driver. Vanderwerf told officers that he picked a fare in Omaha and gave the male and female passengers a ride to a business in the 1600 Block of Harry Landon Blvd in Council Bluffs.

At that location the suspects told Vanderwerf they were unable to pay the fare and the Caballero ran from the area. As she ran from area, Garcia allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at Vanderwerf. Garcia then turned and ran from the area as well.

During the preliminary investigation officers were able to establish information the possible identity of the female suspect (Caballero). They proceeded to a home in the 200 block 16th Ave where they obtained consent to search the residence. Inside the residence they located Caballero and her male accomplice, Victor Garcia.

Officers recovered a pellet pistol and other evidence relating to the crime.