Sports Headlines: 12/25/16
December 25th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have historically had a hard time winning in December in Kansas City, where they’re 3-16. A loss today (Christmas Day) to the Chiefs, who won 30-27 in overtime last month in Denver, could erase the defending champs from the AFC playoff picture. (Pre-game tonight at 6, kick-off at 7:30, on KJAN)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, Jordy Nelson shredded Minnesota’s secondary for 154 yards and two scores, and the resurgent Green Bay Packers beat the Vikings 38-25 Saturday. The Packers’ fifth straight win set up a winner-take-all showdown next week with Detroit for the NFC North title, while extinguishing the Vikings’ faint postseason hopes.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, and the Washington Redskins gave their fading playoff hopes a boost with a 41-21 victory at the Chicago Bears Saturday. Washington intercepted Matt Barkley five times in the loss at Soldier Field.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaiah Crowell rushed for two scores and the Cleveland Browns finally earned their first win of the season by beating the Chargers, 20-17. San Diego kicker Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal attempt as time expired to set off a celebration among the Browns players who stormed the field after improving to 1-14. Lambo also had a potential game-tying kick blocked by the Browns’ Jamie Meder with 3:49 to go.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns to lift Atlanta past Carolina 33-16, allowing the Falcons to clinch the NFC South on Sunday. Ryan torched the defending NFC champions in their two meetings this season, passing for 780 yards and six TDs. Tevin Coleman had 135 yards from scrimmage, including a 55-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run for the 10-5 Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans damaged Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes while allowing the Giants to clinch their first playoff berth since 2011. Marc Ingram ran for two touchdowns and a game-clinching first down that secured the Saints’ 31-24 triumph over the 8-7 Buccaneers. Drew Brees was 23 of 34 for 299 yards and a touchdown for the 7-8 Saints, who gained 417 total yards.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston clinched the AFC South as Alfred Blue scored a go-ahead, 24-yard touchdown with 8:41 left to send the Texans past the Cincinnati Bengals, 12-10. Blue’s TD came two minutes after Brandon LaFell turned a short pass into an 86-yard score that put the Bengals ahead. Tom Savage threw for 176 yards and no interceptions in his first career start since replacing Brock Osweiler. The Bengals had a chance to pull out the victory until former Texan Randy Bullock’s 43-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired.