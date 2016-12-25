Sports Headlines: 12/25/16

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have historically had a hard time winning in December in Kansas City, where they’re 3-16. A loss today (Christmas Day) to the Chiefs, who won 30-27 in overtime last month in Denver, could erase the defending champs from the AFC playoff picture. (Pre-game tonight at 6, kick-off at 7:30, on KJAN)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, Jordy Nelson shredded Minnesota’s secondary for 154 yards and two scores, and the resurgent Green Bay Packers beat the Vikings 38-25 Saturday. The Packers’ fifth straight win set up a winner-take-all showdown next week with Detroit for the NFC North title, while extinguishing the Vikings’ faint postseason hopes.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, and the Washington Redskins gave their fading playoff hopes a boost with a 41-21 victory at the Chicago Bears Saturday. Washington intercepted Matt Barkley five times in the loss at Soldier Field.