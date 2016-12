NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA (updated 3:50-a.m. 12/24)

Weather

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…

EARLY THIS MORNING…MOSTLY CLEAR. WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG. WEST WIND NEAR 5 MPH.

TODAY…WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG IN THE MORNING, OTHERWISE PARTLY SUNNY WITH AREAS OF FOG EARLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH IN THE UPPER 30S. SOUTHEAST WIND NEAR 10 MPH.

TONIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIDESPREAD FOG THROUGH THE NIGHT. A CHANCE OF DRIZZLE AFTER MIDNIGHT. A CHANCE OF DRIZZLE AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EARLY IN THE MORNING. LOW IN THE LOWER 30S. EAST WIND 5 TO 15 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT.

CHRISTMAS DAY…RAIN SHOWERS AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. WIDESPREAD FOG. WINDY, WARMER. HIGH IN THE MID 50S. SOUTHEAST WIND 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 30 MPH INCREASING TO 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 40 MPH IN THE AFTERNOON. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION NEAR 100 PERCENT.

SUNDAY NIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY. A 40 PERCENT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS THROUGH MIDNIGHT. BREEZY. LOW IN THE UPPER 20S. SOUTHWEST WIND 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 35 MPH.

MONDAY…SUNNY, BREEZY, COLDER. HIGH IN THE MID 30S. WEST WIND 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 30 MPH.

TUESDAY…SUNNY. HIGH IN THE UPPER 30S.