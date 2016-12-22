NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties (in IA): 12/22/16

Weather

Early this morning: Partly cloudy. Low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

Today: Mostly sunny. Colder. High around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Low in the upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow possibly mixed with rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Low around 20. West wind near 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High in the upper 30s.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Not as cold. Widespread fog through the night. A slight chance of freezing drizzle through midnight. A chance of drizzle through the night. Low in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Christmas Day: Widespread fog in the morning. Drizzle likely in the morning, then light rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer. High in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. A chance of light rain and thunderstorms through midnight, then a slight chance of light rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Low in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.