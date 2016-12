NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties, 12/23/16

Weather

Updated 338 AM CST FRI DEC 23 2016

EARLY THIS MORNING…CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN AND. NOT AS COLD. SOUTH WIND AROUND 10 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 40 PERCENT.

TODAY…LIGHT SNOW UNTIL LATE AFTERNOON. LIGHT RAIN LIKELY IN THE LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON, THEN A CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW LATE IN THE AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO 2 INCHES. HIGH IN THE MID 30S. SOUTH WIND 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 25 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 90 PERCENT.

TONIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE EVENING THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. WIDESPREAD FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOW IN THE LOWER 20S. WEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH SHIFTING TO THE NORTHWEST AFTER MIDNIGHT.

SATURDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. WIDESPREAD FOG IN THE MORNING. PATCHY FOG LATE IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH IN THE UPPER 30S. SOUTHEAST WIND NEAR 10 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIDESPREAD FOG THROUGH THE NIGHT. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH MIDNIGHT. A CHANCE OF DRIZZLE THROUGH THE NIGHT. LOW IN THE LOWER 30S. SOUTHEAST WIND 5 TO 15 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 40 PERCENT.

CHRISTMAS DAY…RAIN AND DRIZZLE IN THE MORNING, THEN RAIN AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. WIDESPREAD FOG THROUGH THE DAY. WINDY, WARMER. HIGH IN THE MID 50S. SOUTHEAST WIND 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 30 MPH INCREASING TO 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 45 MPH IN THE AFTERNOON. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 90 PERCENT.

SUNDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN THROUGH MIDNIGHT. BREEZY. LOW IN THE MID 20S.

MONDAY…SUNNY, BREEZY. MUCH COLDER. HIGH IN THE LOWER 30S.