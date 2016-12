NWS forecast for Cass County (IA) & surrounding counties (12/26)

Weather

207 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016

EARLY THIS MORNING…MOSTLY CLEAR. SOUTHWEST WIND AROUND 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 25 MPH.

TODAY…SUNNY, BREEZY, COLDER. HIGH IN THE MID 30S. WEST WIND 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 35 MPH.

TONIGHT…MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW IN THE LOWER 20S. WEST WIND 5 TO 15 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH THROUGH MIDNIGHT.

TUESDAY…SUNNY. HIGH IN THE LOWER 40S. SOUTHWEST WIND 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY…MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH IN THE MID 40S. WEST WIND 5 TO 15 MPH.

THURSDAY…SUNNY, BREEZY. HIGH IN THE UPPER 30S.