Most Iowa, Nebraska customers are power back, utilities say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Utility companies have restored power to most of their Iowa and Nebraska customers following the high winds and heavy rains on Christmas. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of 70 mph were recorded Sunday night at the Norfolk and Wayne airports in Nebraska, and gusts exceeding 60 mph knocked out power to more than 4,300 customers in the Sioux City, Iowa, area.

MidAmerican Energy in Des Moines said Monday morning that fewer than 200 customers were still without power. Nebraska Public Power District says only a dozen or so of its customers haven’t gotten back their electricity.

In Nebraska, nearly an inch of rain was recorded in Fremont and Lincoln over the past 24 hours. In Iowa, more than eight-tenths of an inch was reported in Council Bluffs.