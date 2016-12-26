ALFRED L. OLSON, 90, of Elk Horn (Svcs. 12/28/16)

Obituaries

ALFRED L. OLSON, 90, of Elk Horn, died Sunday, Dec. 25th, at Myrtue Medical Center, in Harlan. Funeral services for ALFRED OLSON will be held 2-p.m. Wed., Dec. 28th, at the 1st United Methodist Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 6-until 8-p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27th.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

ALFRED L. OLSON is survived by:

His sons – A. Lee (Lani) Olson, of Lake Havasu City, AZ., and Dale Olson, of Tucson, AZ.

His daughter – Deb Olson-Pehling, of Lake Havasu City, AZ.

His sisters – Jane Fuller, of Minneapolis, MN, & Marilyn Meier, of Lancaster, CA.

His brother – Edwin Olson, of Harlan.

8 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.