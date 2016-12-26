ALFRED L. OLSON, 90, of Elk Horn (Svcs. 12/28/16)
December 26th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
ALFRED L. OLSON, 90, of Elk Horn, died Sunday, Dec. 25th, at Myrtue Medical Center, in Harlan. Funeral services for ALFRED OLSON will be held 2-p.m. Wed., Dec. 28th, at the 1st United Methodist Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.
Visitation at the funeral home is from 6-until 8-p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27th.
Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.
ALFRED L. OLSON is survived by:
His sons – A. Lee (Lani) Olson, of Lake Havasu City, AZ., and Dale Olson, of Tucson, AZ.
His daughter – Deb Olson-Pehling, of Lake Havasu City, AZ.
His sisters – Jane Fuller, of Minneapolis, MN, & Marilyn Meier, of Lancaster, CA.
His brother – Edwin Olson, of Harlan.
8 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.