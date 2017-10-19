Wednesday’s Regional Volleyball Scores (10/18)
October 19th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Class 3A
Region 2
(3-0) Kuemper Catholic def. Atlantic, 25-10 25-18 25-6
(3-1) East Sac County def. OA-BCIG, 25-16 25-17 23-25 25-10
(3-0) Roland-Story def. Greene County, 25-11 25-13 25-22
(3-2) South Central Calhoun def. Southeast Valley, 25-19 25-13 15-25 23-25 15-10
Region 3
(3-0) Red Oak def. Clarke, 25-7 25-6 25-9
(3-2) Shenandoah def. Creston, 25-13 18-25 25-18 28-30 15-8
(3-0) Gilbert def. Saydel, 25-11 25-8 25-8
(3-0) North Polk def. Chariton, 25-14 25-9 25-19
Class 4A
Region 1
(3-0) Carroll def. Denison-Schleswig
(3-2) Storm Lake @ Spencer
Region 2
(3-0) Harlan def. Perry
(3-) ADM def.Boone
Class 5A
Region 2
(3-0) Council Bluffs/Thomas Jeff. def. Des Moines East