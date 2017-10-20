Text 2 911 now available in Union County

News

Authorities in Union County said today (Friday), that “Text 2 911” is now live for U.S. Cellular customers in Union County. Chief Dispatcher Mark Williams said they want the public to know that this option is available to them if needed. Voice calls are the preferred method of contacting 911. Call if you can, text if you cant.

Text 2 911 is primarily for the deaf, hard of hearing or those with a speech impediment. It is also beneficial to those who would be put into a dangerous situation to make a 911 call. Unlike voice calls, you must have an active cell phone plan to text 911. Currently, any phone can make a voice call to 911, regardless of service status.

You cannot send a picture or video message to 911. Williams said “Abuse of 911 applies to both text and voice calls for 911. Please use it only in emergencies.”

Currently all counties in the KJAN listening area have Text 2 911 capability, EXCEPT Pottawattamie and Monona. Three counties in southeast Iowa are also not yet capable of receiving text 911 messages.