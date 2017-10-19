State Qualifying Cross Country Meets on tap tonight

Sports

It’s time for cross country runners across the state to try to earn their way to the state meet tonight with qualifying meets taking place. The top 3 teams and top 15 individual runners from each of five sites will qualify for the state meet in Fort Dodge on October 28th. Races are scheduled to begin at 4:00pm today. A list of qualifying meet sites featuring area teams is listed below.

Class 1A

Mount Ayr

AHSTW, Audubon, Baxter, Bedford, CAM, Central Decatur, Clarinda Academy, Diagonal, Earlham, East Mills, East Union, Exira-EHK, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama, Riverside, SW Valley, Stanton, Treynor, Wayne, West Central Valley, Woodward Academy, Woodward-Granger

Ridge View @ Holstein CC

ACGC, Alta-Aurelia, Boyer Valley, Gehlen Catholic, Harris-Lake Park, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, MMC/RU, Paton-Churdan, Ridge View, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, Siouxland, Christian, South O’Brien, St. Albert, St. Edmond, St. Mary’s, Tri-Center, Trinity Chrisitan, West Bend-Mallard, West Harrison, West Monona, West Sioux, Westwood, Whiting, Woodbine

Class 2A

South Central Calhoun

Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarinda, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, East Sac County, Greene County, Okoboji, Pocahontas Area, Red Oak, Sheldon, Shenandoah, South Central Calhoun, SE Valley, Southwest Iowa, Van Meter

Class 3A

Atlantic @ AGCC

ADM, Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Boone, Carlisle, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Perry, Winterset

Class 4A

Abraham Lincoln

Ankeny Centennial, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Waukee, Souix City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West