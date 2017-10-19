State Qualifying Cross Country Meets on tap tonight
October 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks
It’s time for cross country runners across the state to try to earn their way to the state meet tonight with qualifying meets taking place. The top 3 teams and top 15 individual runners from each of five sites will qualify for the state meet in Fort Dodge on October 28th. Races are scheduled to begin at 4:00pm today. A list of qualifying meet sites featuring area teams is listed below.
Class 1A
Mount Ayr
AHSTW, Audubon, Baxter, Bedford, CAM, Central Decatur, Clarinda Academy, Diagonal, Earlham, East Mills, East Union, Exira-EHK, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama, Riverside, SW Valley, Stanton, Treynor, Wayne, West Central Valley, Woodward Academy, Woodward-Granger
Ridge View @ Holstein CC
ACGC, Alta-Aurelia, Boyer Valley, Gehlen Catholic, Harris-Lake Park, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, MMC/RU, Paton-Churdan, Ridge View, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, Siouxland, Christian, South O’Brien, St. Albert, St. Edmond, St. Mary’s, Tri-Center, Trinity Chrisitan, West Bend-Mallard, West Harrison, West Monona, West Sioux, Westwood, Whiting, Woodbine
Class 2A
South Central Calhoun
Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarinda, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, East Sac County, Greene County, Okoboji, Pocahontas Area, Red Oak, Sheldon, Shenandoah, South Central Calhoun, SE Valley, Southwest Iowa, Van Meter
Class 3A
Atlantic @ AGCC
ADM, Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Boone, Carlisle, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Perry, Winterset
Class 4A
Abraham Lincoln
Ankeny Centennial, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Waukee, Souix City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West