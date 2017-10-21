Special Weather Statement: Strong storms moving across the area

Weather

442 PM CDT SAT OCT 21 2017

Humboldt IA-Palo Alto IA-Boone IA-Guthrie IA-Kossuth IA-Winnebago IA-

Carroll IA-Union IA-Madison IA-Hancock IA-Cass IA-Hamilton IA-

Wright IA-Audubon IA-Calhoun IA-Adams IA-Greene IA-Webster IA-

Pocahontas IA-Adair IA-Ringgold IA-Dallas IA-Taylor IA-

…Strong Storms Moving across Central Iowa…

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from the Iowa Minnesota border northeast of Algona…to near Glidden to near Clarinda. The line as a whole was moving east at 25 mph, while individual storms were moving northeast along the line at 45 mph.

Up to dime sized hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with the stronger storms. Those attending or planning outdoor events should be prepared for thunderstorms and rapidly changing conditions, having shelter available on short notice.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Dodge, Waukee, Boone, Webster City, Creston, Perry, Atlantic, Algona, Winterset, Jefferson, Forest City, Adel, Garner, Clarion, Greenfield, Rockwell City, Mount Ayr, Corning, Guthrie Center and Bedford.