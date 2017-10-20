Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 10/20/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High 78. SW @ 15-25.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Low 64. S @ 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy w/showers & thunderstorms. High 70. S @ 10-20.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 67.

Monday: Mo. Cldy. High 65.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 77. Our 24-hour Low (at 7-a.m. today) will be/was 39. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 58 and the low was 30. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 87 in 1947 & 2003. The Record Low for this date was 14 in1960.