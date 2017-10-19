Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 10/19/17

Weather

Today: Partly-to-Mostly Sunny. High 76. SE @ 10-15.

Tonight: Fair to Partly cloudy. Low 50. S @ 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 78. SW @ 15-25.

Saturday: Mo. Cldy w/showers or thunderstorms. High 70.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 65.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 74. Our Low this morning was 39. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 73 and the low was 42. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 88 in 2003. The Record Low for this date was 12 in1972.